MELBOURNE, Fla. — When you think "diner," you might envision huge portions of down-home delight. Times Square Diner in Melbourne not only breaks portion-control barriers, but it also puts the "fine" in a fine-dining diner.

Here is their oversized version of surf and turf.

Let's cook!

Prime Rib and Crab Stuffed Lobster Tail — Times Square Diner

Ingredients:

Lobster Tail — 7-ounce tail, stuffed with 8 ounces of crab stuffing

For the Crab Stuffing:

8 ounces lump crab meat

2 tablespoons chopped basil

1 egg

1 cup of panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon garlic

1 teaspoon salt and pepper

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Then mold 6 ounces, and place into your cut lobster tail. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

Prime Rib and Seasoning

Ingredients:

Any-sized cut of prime rib

1 ounce garlic powder

4 ounces beef base

4 ounces chicken base

1 ounce Montreal seasoning

Method: