MELBOURNE, Fla. — When you think "diner," you might envision huge portions of down-home delight. Times Square Diner in Melbourne not only breaks portion-control barriers, but it also puts the "fine" in a fine-dining diner.
Here is their oversized version of surf and turf.
Let's cook!
Prime Rib and Crab Stuffed Lobster Tail — Times Square Diner
Ingredients:
- Lobster Tail — 7-ounce tail, stuffed with 8 ounces of crab stuffing
For the Crab Stuffing:
- 8 ounces lump crab meat
- 2 tablespoons chopped basil
- 1 egg
- 1 cup of panko bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 tablespoon garlic
- 1 teaspoon salt and pepper
Method:
- Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.
- Then mold 6 ounces, and place into your cut lobster tail.
- Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.
Prime Rib and Seasoning
Ingredients:
- Any-sized cut of prime rib
- 1 ounce garlic powder
- 4 ounces beef base
- 4 ounces chicken base
- 1 ounce Montreal seasoning
Method:
- Combine ingredients in a mixing bowl.
- Rub the entire prime rib.
- Place in the oven at 325 degrees for 2 hours for medium rare.