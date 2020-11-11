MELBOURNE, Fla. — When you think "diner," you might envision huge portions of down-home delight. Times Square Diner in Melbourne not only breaks portion-control barriers, but it also puts the "fine" in a fine-dining diner.

Here is their oversized version of surf and turf.

Let's cook!

Prime Rib and Crab Stuffed Lobster Tail — Times Square Diner

Ingredients:

  • Lobster Tail — 7-ounce tail, stuffed with 8 ounces of crab stuffing

For the Crab Stuffing:

  • 8 ounces lump crab meat
  • 2 tablespoons chopped basil
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup of panko bread crumbs
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 tablespoon garlic
  • 1 teaspoon salt and pepper

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.
  2. Then mold 6 ounces, and place into your cut lobster tail.
  3. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

Prime Rib and Seasoning

Ingredients:

  • Any-sized cut of prime rib
  • 1 ounce garlic powder
  • 4 ounces beef base
  • 4 ounces chicken base
  • 1 ounce Montreal seasoning

Method:

  1. Combine ingredients in a mixing bowl.
  2. Rub the entire prime rib.
  3. Place in the oven at 325 degrees for 2 hours for medium rare.