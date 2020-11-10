ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — New numbers show Central Florida School Districts are seeing more teachers resign or retire already this school year than last school year.

One potential reason: Teachers are resigning or retiring early because of the pandemic.

One of those teachers, Yanira Aleman, is a former second grade teacher at Lawton Chiles Elementary School.

“You have no idea how many times I have cried over the same thing,” she said.

She was originally teaching virtually from home because of her family’s fragile health.

“My husband, heart conditions, my boys are asthmatic, my daughter is immunocompromised, myself with, you know, kidney problems,” Aleman said.

But when the district said she had to teach face-to-face in the second nine weeks of the school year, she felt she had no choice but to resign from the job she loved.

“I studied my whole life for this opportunity," she said. "I prepared myself, I overcame, as a Latin person, a lot of hurtles in order to get a full-time teaching position inside a system."

Aleman isn’t alone.

While Central Florida school districts say they don’t keep track of which teachers left because of COVID-19 related issues, some are seeing an increase in teachers leaving this year.

Osceola County Schools saw 12 more teachers leave this year than last year.

Marion County Schools had 63 more teachers resign or retire this year than last year.

OCPS has also seen an increasing trend in recent weeks in the number of COVID-19 cases in schools.

And with the possibility of all students and teachers having to go back to brick-and-mortar learning in 2021, Aleman worries even more teachers could have to face making the same choice she did, and is concerned about what that could mean for students.

“I’m sure that there will be a huge problem with a (teacher) shortage next school year,” she said.

OCPS Chief Communications Officer Scott Howatt said if that happens, hopefully the district can put those teachers who don’t feel safe in other positions.

“Orange County virtual is an option, if that expands as a result of not being able to continue LaunchEd@Home,” he said.

But Aleman said the district should’ve come up with better options and alternatives like that sooner, rather than making teachers like her choose between their passion and their health.

“That’s not the proper way to treat a professional, nobody should be treated like that,” Aleman said.

OCPS superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins has told Spectrum News 13 that the district is trying to work with teachers with health concerns. In the end, though, it's ultimately up to where parents want to send their kids that decides how many teachers have to be in the classroom, district officials said.