ORLANDO, Fla. — Rep. Michael Waltz has tested positive for COVID-19.

Waltz's office confirmed his diagnosis to Spectrum News reporter Greg Angel on Tuesday. They say Waltz received a positive lab test result on Friday.

“He is doing well and we are optimistic about his recovery. He is continuing to work for his district from home for the time being,” said a statement from his office on Tuesday.

It's not known how Waltz contracted COVID-19.

Waltz, a Republican, represents Flagler, Volusia and St. Johns counties in the U.S. House.