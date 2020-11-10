At a State Department press conference Tuesday afternoon, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo seemed to reject the results of the 2020 election, saying, “there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

.@SecPompeo: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."



Full video here: https://t.co/6Rou91HQxv pic.twitter.com/MU9Gp2QWnq — CSPAN (@cspan) November 10, 2020

When asked if he would engage with the Biden transition team, Pompeo did not directly answer but instead said the department was prepared to transition no matter what.

“We’re ready. The world is watching what’s taking place. We’re going to count all the votes,” Pompeo went on to say. “The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today and … the President who’s in office on January 20th will also be successful.”

Pompeo was also asked about accusations of widespread voter fraud, which President Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence.

“We must count every legal vote. We must make sure any vote that wasn’t lawful not be counted” Pompeo responded. “When we get it right, we’ll get it right. We’re in good shape.”

Pompeo has served as Secretary of State since 2018 and has been a defender of President Trump.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Spectrum News' request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.