REUNION, Fla. — When was the last time you played or stayed at a celebrity's house and they're not even there? Yea, same here. Not in our wildest dreams.

But fans of NFL legend Dan Marino can actually live out this dream.

  1. Encore Resort at Reunion is a vacation rental community located about 7 miles from Walt Disney World Resort. Among the amenities are restaurants, outdoor sports facilities, 3 championship golf courses, in-home spa services, and a water park.
  2. NFL legend Dan Marino has a home there. He's renting it out to anyone who wants to stay there.
  3. Marino's vacation home is a two-story house with 8 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, and a private pool.
  4. Throughout the home, you'll find throwback photographs and even his Dolphins jersey.
  5. We chatted with the superhuman QB virtually from his home. He told us he'd discovered a new activity during the pandemic. “I was doing a puzzle with my two daughters,” he said, laughing. “I never thought in my wildest dreams that I'd actually be doing a puzzle sometime in my life after I was a little kid. But those things I think you start to appreciate in your life.”