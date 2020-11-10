REUNION, Fla. — When was the last time you played or stayed at a celebrity's house and they're not even there? Yea, same here. Not in our wildest dreams.
But fans of NFL legend Dan Marino can actually live out this dream.
- Encore Resort at Reunion is a vacation rental community located about 7 miles from Walt Disney World Resort. Among the amenities are restaurants, outdoor sports facilities, 3 championship golf courses, in-home spa services, and a water park.
- NFL legend Dan Marino has a home there. He's renting it out to anyone who wants to stay there.
- Marino's vacation home is a two-story house with 8 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, and a private pool.
- Throughout the home, you'll find throwback photographs and even his Dolphins jersey.
- We chatted with the superhuman QB virtually from his home. He told us he'd discovered a new activity during the pandemic. “I was doing a puzzle with my two daughters,” he said, laughing. “I never thought in my wildest dreams that I'd actually be doing a puzzle sometime in my life after I was a little kid. But those things I think you start to appreciate in your life.”