Shari Simmons is always busy, but come the holiday season, her farm and its Christmas Trees and Wreaths section have her working overtime.

What You Need To Know COVID-19 caused some local farmer's markets to limit size or not open at all



A local farmer has opened a new business where farmer's market vendors can sell their locally made items



The business, replaces a former garden center on Route 342 in Pamelia

She gets so busy, that when an opportunity to expand, and offer even more, including antiques, fresh flowers, and vegetables, came about, she wasn't sure she wanted to do it.

However, when she walked into this vacant garden center on Route 342 in Pamelia, which at one time was a very popular place, she understood the possibilities.

"I looked at it a couple times and I just said, 'Well, let’s give it a try," Simmons said.

Simmons says some called her crazy, opening a business during COVID-19, when so many are closing. However, that was a big part of the reason she wanted to do it. As someone who'd felt the sting of fewer and more restricted farmer's markets, this store became about more than just herself.

"I've done farmer's markets for 12 years. This part here is basically products from people from all the different markets that I do," she said of a section of her store.

There's local honey, local jams, syrups, popcorns, sauces, coffees, soaps, and a whole lot more. It's a chance for those people to add a market; at a time they so lost many.

"And as I find more things, more New York state or local things, then this section here will keep on growing," Simmons said.

Simmons plans to add some greenhouses in the spring, host flea markets, and take advantage of the outdoor space as she continues to breathe life into this once beloved property.

"I like the challenge, so we have a lot of work to do outside here," she said.

Work that truly is bringing this community together.