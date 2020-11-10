If it works, don’t fix it: That’s the approach a Rome man uses as he operates his Italian grocery store in the Little Italy section of the city.

What You Need To Know Gualtieri's Italian Market first opened in 1902 on East Dominick Street in Rome



The store is operated by David Gualtieri, who remodeled the store in 2004 to replicate what it looked like in 1929



The store continues to be known for unique practices and offers an abundance of unique Italian goods

We visited Gualtieri’s Market where you’ll find plenty of similarities to the original store that first opened nearly 120 years ago.

Dave Gualtieri, 70, has vivid memories of working in his grandfather’s Italian market as a boy. Rocco Gualtieri opened the East Dominick Street store in 1902 after coming to the U.S. from Italy.

“Like many of the southern Italian immigrants, they came looking for work and grandpa was looking ahead,” said Gualtieri's Italian Market Owner David Gualtieri.

In addition to the market, Rocco operated a bank in the front of the store as he helped many immigrants with loans to make a future. At one time, East Rome was filled with Italian families, hence today’s “Little Italy” designation.

After Rocco passed away in 1976, Dave’s aunt and uncle operated the store, selling the specialties the store was always known for until 1996.

“Around 2005, or 2004, we decided to reopen. So, we came in and we put the store back together the way it looked in 1929. That’s the picture I showed you earlier with my grandfather standing there,” said David.

From the ceiling to the light fixtures, the store carries an aura from a time when things were much simpler. The old bank in front of the store has now become a cash-out area.

Today, Dave works hard like his grandfather did. You can find him grating homemade cheese and make things like Italian sausage, meats, and pastas from scratch.

“We only sell what we eat. You know if it’s not good, we’re not going to sell it, so, but you know people will come in, and what they like about it is we don’t pre-package anything. What we do, is someone will come in and say they want a pound of grated cheese. And we grate it right in front of them,” said David.

Of course, these are just small practices Dave learned from his family as he runs the business.

“I think he would be proud. And that’s why I kept the name ‘Rocco Gualtieri’s Market.’ And, I think he, I think he’s smiling wherever he is,” said David.

Today, there are still a number of Italian owned and operated stores in Rome’s Little Italy section along East Dominick Street.