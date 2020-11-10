RALEIGH, N.C. — The Downtown Raleigh Alliance has awarded more than $288,100 in pivot and repair grants for downtown businesses with support from Duke Energy.

More than 60 local businesses received funds from the Duke Energy Store Revitalization Grant Program to help businesses adapt amid COVID-19 and repair damage from this summers’ protests.

“We feel very fortunate that Duke Energy was willing to support us. Downtown Raleigh needs everyone’s help, they need our business, so anything the community can do to help during these times is greatly appreciated,” says Bill King, President/CEO of The Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

More than 57% of the businesses selected are owned and operated by women and/or people of color. The grants will go toward things like expanded outdoor dining, advanced online ordering systems, and walk-up windows to decrease foot traffic inside.

“We are so thankful for the grant from DRA and Duke Energy as we look to use those funds to put towards our walk-up window. It is due to be installed in a couple weeks so the timing is perfect, and it will be so good to get some light back into our storefront,” says Vicky Ismail, the co-founder of Carroll’s Kitchen, whose storefront windows were taken out during the protests.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance says this is just the first round of grants, and that another is on the way.