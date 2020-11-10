DELAND, Fla. — The City of DeLand is giving away trees this week to those were affected by the EF-2 tornado that ripped through the area nearly three months ago.

Those in need of trees to help get their yards back to normal can head over to the DeLand Municipal Airport. Each household is allowed to take four trees.

“This won’t replace what I had, this won’t replace the yard I had, it won’t replace the roof, the bathroom, but it's something," said Catherine Nahirny, a DeLand resident who lost nearly every tree in her backyard and still faces thousands of dollars in repairs. "It's a start.”

DeLand is known for its usually lush foliage. It has been designated a Tree City USA for more than 30 consecutive years.

“Any way that we can help continue to preserve that legacy, you know, I think it is going to be a great thing for our residents,” said Chris Graham, a spokesperson for the city.

Those in need of trees can pick them up at the airport from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Friday. ​