CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away and will look different than ever before. Because of this, a Charlotte restaurant is trying to help people plan their big dinner while also drumming up a little business.

Mimosa Grill in Uptown would normally host hundreds of people for a Thanksgiving buffet. This year however, the dining room will be closed and the focus will be on creating catered meals for families.

The “Turkeys on the Run” catering menu serves a family of about four to five people, and comes with the turkey, sides, and dessert.

Thomas Marlow, the executive chef at Mimosa Grill, says with COVID-19 restrictions still in place, it made more sense to focus on giving people easy meals to pick up.

“It’s really difficult with the 50% capacity. It’s not totally cost. A little bit is about table turning, being able to map out a guest experience when they come to a restaurant,” Marlow says. “Although it’s a huge restaurant, we still can’t get to that number without having to almost double or triple our hours that are open.”

You can place catering orders until November 22 by calling Mimosa Grill.