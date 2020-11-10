KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Jalisa Doolittle, an A+ teacher at Poinciana High School, says students with different abilities should be exposed to all the academic and extracurricular activities school has to offer.

"I want these kids to have every opportunity possible," Doolittle says.

Doolittle was nominated for the way she provides opportunities for her students with intellectual disabilities.

It’s personal for Doolittle because of her sister Cherish.

"[I’m] Making sure that they're participating in any activities and pep rallies and everything here that a typical high-schooler would because my sister had that opportunity because I fought for her," she says.

"My younger sister, she was born with Down syndrome, and she is my best friend. She was the maid of honor at my wedding."

Doolittle remembers what Cherish faced in school.

"Growing up, I saw some of her teachers were amazing, and they really tried to meet her on her level,” Doolittle says. “They really wanted her to grow, and then she had teachers who didn't want to get to know kids with different abilities. They didn't have expectations."

It wasn't just her sister's education she pushed for either. Doolittle remembers the pushback two of her sister’s friends faced when they wanted to be a part of the cheerleading squad. They persisted and made it on the team.

"So that was just an amazing experience all around," Doolittle says.

Doolittle was nominated for helping all of her students have a shot at just that kind of amazing experience.

"I always try to make sure that I'm treating the kids like I would want the teachers treating my sister," Doolittle says.