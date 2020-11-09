ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Each weekend, Nick Schepisi hits the pavement for a walk around his neighborhood off Edgewood Ranch Road in the Orlo Vista/Metrowest area.

“The more I walked it, the more I realized how many people don’t obey the speed limit and are just cruising,” Schepisi said.

Schepisi says vehicles routinely travel much faster than the posted 40 mph speed limit.

“It sounds like it’s a drag strip or Talladega as they’re going by. It's crazy,” he said.

Schepisi says he’s had close calls, and he's reported the speeding cars to Orange County in the past. Crews soon after put out a radar speed sign along the roadway.

“I think people just enjoy watching their speed, because it really doesn’t affect anybody,” Schepisi said.

So we asked the county about the speeding issue.

”To address these concerns, we will be conducting a study to determine the speed, volume, and the classification of vehicles using the road,” spokesperson Despina McLaughlin told us. “Depending on the outcome of that study, there are different strategies that can be used to aid in calming the traffic such as additional signage, pavement markings, and the use of small traffic diverter islands.”

But Schepisi has his own suggestion for the county.

“I say put speed bumps in the road," he said. "It will make a lot of people mad, but I tell you what, it’s going to slow them down."

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tells us they’re aware of this spot and will work with the county to determine when it would be best for deputies to slow down speeders and conduct more patrols.

