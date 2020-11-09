ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The promising news from the Pfizer vaccine trial came out as people continue to take advantage of free testing offered by Orange County Health Services.

On Monday, the county — along with its other testing services — began offering free rapid tests.

Julie and Kevin Becker say they’re happy to hear a COVID-19 vaccine trial is going well.

Kevin Becker was recently treated at the hospital for other medical issues, and he and his wife say they don’t want to take any chances. They went to Barnett Park Monday to take a COVID-19 rapid test.

“I’ve just been praying that they’ll come out with a great vaccine and let’s take care of this and get our country back the way it was — this is just so sad,” said Julie Becker.

Pfizer’s announcement suggesting its vaccine may be more than 90% effective is encouraging.

But Michael Muszynski, who’s studied infectious diseases for decades, points out that it’s still early.

“This is encouraging news, however we haven’t seen all the data yet — it’s not peer-reviewed, it’s not in a journal — it’s only in a press release at this time,” he said.

And Muszynski says no matter what it’s effectiveness, Pfizer’s vaccine will be challenging to distribute.

“This vaccine has to be stored all the time at -70 degrees Celsius, because if it warms up anymore than that it loses its potency,” said Muszynski. “So it’s going to be a monumental task.”

Pfizer’s announcement doesn’t mean a vaccine being available to the wider public is imminent, but it is an indication the company is on track to file an emergency use application this month.

The Becker’s are hopeful.

“Hopefully the vaccine will help, we hope it’s going to be good and we’ll pray for it too,” said Julie Becker.

But they’re also realistic.

“We don’t want it to go too fast,” said Kevin Becker. “We want it to be right.”

Orange County Health Services says it will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing, including the rapid testing, at Barnett Park through the end of the year. Tests are offered Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.