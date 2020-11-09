LA CROSSE, Wis. — If you travel the state of Wisconsin frequently, you likely know you often can’t go far without spotting a Kwik Trip.

A staple for gasoline, donuts, and coffee, the La Crosse-based chain continues to grow around the state and the upper midwest. As the company continues its growth, now opening its 727th store, there is a growing need to hire new employees.

“We have literally thousands of positions open at any time. Simply because we are growing at the rate we are,” Kwik Trip recruiter Todd Wendorf said

From in-store jobs, to positions in distribution, the company is looking to hire in a wide variety of areas. Positions range from full to part time. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, they say the need for new staff members has actually grown.

“For us as an essential business, people need their milk, their pickup or take home meal, that has been great for us and also led them to the demand for even more coworkers,” said Steve Wrobel, with Kwik Trip’s public relations department.

Wages for jobs at Kwik Trip vary depending on location and type of position. For a link to available jobs, visit https://jobs.kwiktrip.com/.