Madame Tussauds plans to add a wax figure of Joe Biden to its lineup, following his 2020 election win.

The attraction, which has locations in Orlando, New York City and Hollywood, didn’t say which locations would end up with a Biden figure only that it will take may take awhile to create it due to COVID-19.

“It’s a tradition for Madame Tussauds to honor each United States president with a figure,” Madame Tussauds said in a statement to Spectrum News on Monday. “Each of our figures take a team of 20 artists four to six months to create and COVID-19 has had an impact on production timelines; however, we will be creating a wax figure for our 46th president-elect Joe Biden.”

Meanwhile the Madame Tussauds in London gave its Donald Trump wax figure a makeover shortly after Biden was announced as the projected winner on Saturday. The attraction changed clothing of the Trump figure to golf attire.

“His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe,” the attraction tweeted Saturday.

Madame Tussauds, which is operated by UK-based Merlin Entertainment, also features wax figures of actors, athletes, musicians and historical figures.