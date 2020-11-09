ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Float and Sting has a new and expanded space. The boxing facility relocated from East Rochester to the Blossom Business Center in Rochester.

Float and Sting Owner and certified trainer Stephen Castro didn’t let the pandemic change his plans and dreams to create a boxing facility for all ages and abilities.

"You know, there’s a lot of risk and a lot of people were doubting it, but I look at it as a time to get into the industry for the fact that there is a lot of opportunity to start a business," said Castro. "If can figure out a way to get through this, then I can pretty much figure out a way to get through anything."

ER Boxing facility relocates to a larger space in Rochester. Float and Sting 🐝 is now in the Blossom Business Center. Boxing classes for ages 10+ and interval training. Grand opening is Nov. 20. Owner Stephen Castro is a Manchester Shortsville CSD grad. @SPECNewsROC #boxing pic.twitter.com/0ch7sE6bAy — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) November 10, 2020

Castro is banking on his love of boxing. He started boxing 10 years ago and was hooked. He says the physical and mental workout is something a lot of folks need these days. Castro is also a local guy who grew up in Manchester-Shortsville, so creating a sense of community here is important.

"I want to be able to have people come in and feel safe and secure, both in health and mentally, be able to come in and say 'this is the spot I want to be, I want to stay a member and I want to work out,' " said Castro.

There’s one-on-one training, classes, weights, and CrossFit interval training available.

Andrew Furdock is a personal trainer at Float and Sting. He mixes in boxing to help keep in top shape.

"Everything hits you a little bit differently. The challenges from boxing are different than challenges of weightlifting and maybe some of the challenges of straight cardio. This adds a little bit of everything in there," said Furdock.

Float and Sting will celebrate its grand opening November 20. It's located at 565 Blossom Road in Rochester next to Joe Bean Coffee Roasters.

"I am excited, I am nervous, and there’s a lot of unforeseen things in the future, but hopefully the community will support us and help us out and come and see how much fun they will have," said Castro.