Despite the coronavirus pandemic, people are on the move buying homes left and right in Western New York.

“My outlook is definitely affected by having lived in New York City for a number of years. Moving back to Buffalo and seeing what a great quality of life we have here versus I think some bigger cities. It’s easy to really know your community," says Ryan Connolly, RE/MAX Plus associate real estate broker.

Connolly says he's not the only one who feels that way. People he's worked with since the pandemic started want to find just the right home in Western New York.

“I know a lot of us came into this thinking, ‘OK, what if we only do so much volume this year?’ We’ve really seen a lot of activity," explains Connolly.

He says that this year, he’s been just as busy selling homes as other years, if not busier.

Connolly has seen a shift drawing people back to Buffalo since he returned to the area 15 years ago.

“I know everyone that I went to high school with…most people were looking at jobs outside the area. The prevailing thought at the time was to find a job in most career fields you needed to look outside of Buffalo — and that has shifted significantly. Not only do I see friends and clients moving back, because there are opportunities here, but I know I came back and have seen the evolution," says Connolly.

Another shift that has occurred recently during the pandemic is the desire for more space in a prospective home.

Nicole, a Kenmore buyer, is grateful for all of the space that she was able to get in her new home that she bought about a month ago.

“We have so much room now with no furniture, but we’re so ready. It’s going to be great," she said.

“I think the fact that people are spending so much time at home and thinking about the fact that many of their jobs can be remote for the foreseeable future, they’re looking for different spaces. They’re looking for different ways to accommodate their families or simply to work, as opposed to being set up in the dining room or part of the kitchen," adds Connolly.

In addition to following protocols to keep everyone safe during showings amid the pandemic, Connolly says that a priority is adapting to the home trends and finding people just what they’re looking for now.