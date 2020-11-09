New restrictions may be coming to Onondaga County as soon as Monday because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Correction 107 cases. 15 of 107 Higher ed and 9 of our 107 k-12.



Early signs are tomorrow will be in today's range for cases. We need to test, test, test when sick. Avoid large gatherings and social distance when in public. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) November 8, 2020

Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was thinking about the possibility on Friday. It's something that County Executive Ryan McMahon supports, hoping to limit the number of people allowed to gather locally.

Other large population counties, like Erie and Monroe in Western New York, are also being looked at.

Broome, Chemung, and Steuben counties in the Southern Tier have experienced heightened restrictions due to similar spikes.