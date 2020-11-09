COCOA BEACH, Fla. — High winds and sporadic rain were piling sand on the Cocoa Beach Pier early Monday as Tropical Storm Eta continued its meandering path northward toward the Gulf of Mexico.

What You Need To Know Cocoa Beach seeing wind, rain from Eta



Pile of sand was blown onto Cocoa Beach Pier



Crews worked Monday to clear the sand



North Beach Street in Ormond Beach floods

Pier security guard Matt Leonetti said inches of it piled up near the entrance to the popular Cocoa Beach destination.

Crews worked Monday morning to get the sand out of the way so beachgoers could walk around safely. Canopies and umbrellas were also taken down so they weren't carried away by the high winds.

Dennis Griffin, who normally loves to catch waves at Cocoa Beach, said he wasn't going to take any chances in the water with a high surf advisory issued Monday.

"I'd wait a couple of days, let this wind back off," Griffin said. "All this wind is usually an indicator we will have good waves, not we do (currently) have good waves."

As for the sand cleanup, "it'll probably be back by the end of the evening. It's a constant battle," Leonetti said.

He's grateful for a light hurricane season in Central Florida so far, with a few weeks left to go.

"We've had the coronavirus effect on a lot of business and stuff, so at least we haven't had that also shutting everything down," Leonetti said.

In Ormond Beach, the Volusia County Road and Bridge Division closed North Beach Street from Inglesa Avenue to Pine Tree Drive at least temporarily Monday morning after it flooded. Extreme tidal conditions have resulted in elevated water levels, authorities said. Officials are monitoing the situation and said they will reopen the road once the water recedes enough for motorists to safely use the road.