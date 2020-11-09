With the holidays approaching, authorities remind us to be cautious of online scams regarding gift cards.​

What You Need To Know State police remind us to purchase gift cards at a store and to avoid auction websites where those cards may be counterfeit



Authorities also say they've recently had reports of phone scams where hackers are making calls to request payment in the form of gift cards



If you are a victim of a scam, you should report it immediately to authorities

State police say it's safer to purchase gift cards at a store and to avoid auction websites where those cards may be counterfeit. Before you purchase the card in the store, check the back to ensure the codes or PIN area haven't been tampered with.

State police also say they've recently had reports of phone scams where hackers are making calls to request payment in the form of gift cards. The scammers may use tactics saying there's a family emergency.

Police say never give your personal information out over the phone, and if you're asked to purchase a gift card, it's probably a scam.

"These scammers are playing on the feelings of people who may not be aware of how this scam works. But if anybody ever calls you asking for money and using a gift card, right off the bat it should send off red flags," said NYS Police Troop D Public Information Officer Jack Keller.

Remember to keep the receipt of any purchases you make in store or online when it comes to any sort of gift. State police remind us to report any issues we may see immediately to authorities, the Federal Trade Commission, or the U.S. Attorney's Office.