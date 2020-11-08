WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden delivered his first address as the President-elect of the United States from Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday evening, offering a message of unity to a deeply divided nation.

During his speech, Biden acknowledged the hard-won fight for the White House, promising to be a president for all of America – not only those who voted for him.

Noting that “I’ve lost a couple times myself,” Biden spoke directly to those who did not support his candidacy, saying: “Now, let’s give each other a chance,” and “this is the time to heal in America.”

Still, the president-elect did slip in mention of his decisive victory after having shattered the record for most popular votes received with over 75 million ballots cast in his favor. The previous record belonged to his former boss, when Barack Obama garnered 69,498,516 votes in 2008.

"Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. They've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for 'We, the People," he said. "We’ve won with the most votes ever cast on a presidential ticket in the history of the nation: 74 million."

"And what I must admit has surprised me, tonight we're seeing all over this nation, all cities in all parts of the country, indeed across the world, an outpouring of joy, of hope of renewed faith in tomorrow, bring a better day," he added. "And I'm humbled by the trust and confidence you've placed in me."

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. Who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States, and work with all my heart with the confidence of the whole people, to win the confidence of all of you. And for that is what America I believe is about. It's about people and that's what our administration will be all about."

President Trump has not yet conceded to Biden, and is pursuing legal challenges over ballot counts in several states. According to the Associated Press, Trump has also gained a record 70,708,633 votes – but is still trailing Biden by a count of over 4 million.

Biden, who largely centered his campaign around the coronavirus pandemic and Trump’s failure to contain it, further detailed his plans to create a task force to deal with the deadly virus. Over the course of his campaign, Biden had promised to tackle COVID “on day one” of his presidency.

“On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisors to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint,” Biden said in part. “That plan will be built on bedrock science. It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy, and concern. I will spare no effort, none, or any commitment to turn around this pandemic."

The plan, he noted, will be implemented on Jan. 20, 2021 – the very day he is to be inaugurated as the 46th president.

Biden also said how proud he is to stand alongside such powerful women as he accepted the nomination to the nation’s highest office, naming both his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, as forces to be reckoned with.

“For American educators, this is a great day for y'all. You're going to have one of your own in the White House. And Jill is going to make a great first lady, I'm so proud of her,” Biden said. “And I'll have the honor of serving with a great vice president who you just heard from, Kamala Harris.”

Vice-president elect Kamala Harris, who will be the first woman, first Black woman and first South Asian-American woman to serve as vice president, spoke before Biden, paying tribute to her mother for her successes.

“She believed so deeply in an America where this was possible,” Harris said. “And so I'm thinking about her, and about the generations of women, Black women, Asian, white, Latina, Native American women who, throughout our nation's history, have paved the way for this moment tonight.”

Harris wore an all-white suit, the color of the suffragettes, as she promised she wouldn’t be the final woman to serve as vice-president.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” Harris said.

She also credited the American people and the campaign’s supporters for their efforts to organize over the course of the Trump presidency.

"For four years, you marched and organized for equality and justice, for our lives and for our planet. And then you voted,” Harris said. “And you delivered a clear message. You chose hope and unity, decency, science, and yes, truth."

After Biden spoke, he was joined on stage by his family, as well as Harris, her husband, Doug Emhoff, and their family, for an impressive display of fireworks and drones that illuminated the sky, as a chorus of car horns from supporters rang through the cool Wilmington night.