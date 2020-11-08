KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The next crew to head to the International Space Station is now on the Space Coast, prepping for their November 14 mission.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch four astronauts on the first rotation flight in NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Managers are closely monitoring the impact of Eta, especially to see how Eta affects the timeline of events up to Saturday's launch.

"We are here today to recognize the astronauts, who are of course in quarantine," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine shortly after the crew flew into the Kennedy Space Center. "​And getting ready [for] what will be another historic flight."

Crew Dragon Commander Michael Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Shannon Walker, all NASA astronauts, and Japanese mission specialist Soichi Noguchi, arrived at the Kennedy Space Center Saturday.

"For the crew, we are ready." said Hopkins. "We've spent the last couple of weeks kind of fine tuning our training. And we've also had a little time at home with our families."

For Glover, the excitement is heightened even more, as this is his first spaceflight.

"The thought of flying in here, then rocketing out, it's hard to put into words," he said.

The crew began training eight months ago just as the pandemic began. Hopkins says it was a challenge, but teamwork got them to this day.

"I can't say enough about what SpaceX and NASA has done to keep us safe," he explained.

The patches on the astronauts's suits pay tribute to the spacecraft and programs that have flown before them.

Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle.

There are no names on the patch, honoring all the people who worked on the missions, not just crew.

The weather threat has already changed one milestone this coming week -- the Space X Falcon 9 rocket static fire test has been moved from Monday to Tuesday.

Launch is set for this Saturday, November 14 at 7:49 p.m.