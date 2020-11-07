DELAND, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood on Friday put out a $5,000 bounty for a double drive-by shooting suspect.

What You Need To Know Elliot is suspected in DeLand-area drive-by shootings September 28, October 26



The 18-year-old Daytona Beach man is described as "armed and dangerous"



Mike Chitwood says Elliot twice "opened up on innocent people” near DeLand

“Turn yourself in now, or wait for us to pay you a surprise visit, but you’re going to jail either way,” Chitwood said in a statement Friday to Kamari Elliott. “To anyone helping Kamari play hide and seek with us, now is a good time to come forward and put some money in your pocket instead of harboring a fugitive.”

Chitwood is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Elliott, 18, of Daytona Beach.

Case update: @SheriffChitwood is offering a $5K reward for info leading to the arrest & conviction of Kamari Elliott, suspect in 2 drive-by shootings.



Charges: attempted murder (2 counts), robbery, accessory after the fact, battery.



Contact Major Case at 386-254-1537 with info pic.twitter.com/iQBe4pUvLM — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 6, 2020

Described as armed and dangerous, Elliot is wanted on two charges of attempted first-degree murder, robbery, accessory after the fact to a first-degree felony, and battery, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Elliott is a suspect in two drive-by shootings in the DeLand area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say drive-by shootings stem from a homicide in DeLand.

A man’s body was found near South Delaware Avenue and Green Street, near Spring Hill Park, early September 28.

“Hours later and just a block away from the crime scene, a drive-by shooting occurred in the 1000 block of South Clara Avenue,” a Sheriff’s Office report said.

“Two residents at separate homes were shot after witnesses reported seeing a van carrying four to five males and shots being fired from the van,” the report added. “Neither victim suffered life-threatening injuries.”

The next drive-by was October 26.

Deputies were called to the 1200 block of South Delaware Avenue at 8:25 p.m. after two males were shot.

The victims, ages 17 and 46, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and took private vehicles to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives need your help to locate Kamari Elliott, 18. He's wanted in two recent drive-by shootings, injuring four people in the Spring Hill area of DeLand. Have you seen him? @SheriffChitwood More: https://t.co/pzKW71xixS pic.twitter.com/rOGQo1xzfj — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 30, 2020

Detectives linked Elliott to both drive-by attacks.

“We think he and a group of people from Daytona Beach came over here on two separate occasions and we believe, opened up on innocent people,” Chitwood said in a statement October 30. “All this we believe is connected to the murder. So we’re trying to round up all the players.”

Anyone with information about Elliott’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit at 386-254-1537.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8488 (TIPS) or online at NEFCrimestoppers.com.