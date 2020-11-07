After President Donald Trump made allegations of widespread voter fraud in the US election system yesterday, we’re taking a look at the facts.

“This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election. They’re trying to rig an election,” President Trump said Thursday.

Orange County Republican Party Chairman Charles Hart says, when Trump makes remarks like that, he’s just saying what Republican voters are already thinking.

He says Trump voters are suspicious when they see early leads for Trump in some states get overtaken by mail-in ballots being counted later.

“When you have this situation with votes just magically appearing, I mean it does cause some concern. And certainly a lot of people do ask questions about it, and I think rightfully so,” Hart said.

UCF political science professor Aubrey Jewett says laws in states like Pennsylvania make their count much less efficient than here in Florida.

“It’s not fraud or delay. it’s just the fact that their rules allow ballots to be counted as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day, and so that slows them down,” Jewett said.

He says election laws like that aren’t well suited for a large amount of mail-in ballots during a pandemic.

But Jewett says it’s normal for campaigns to file lawsuits, like the Trump campaign has, in extremely close races.

“I certainly don’t begrudge President Trump and his team from filing lawsuits in states where the vote is so close. Democrats would’ve done the exact same thing,” Jewett said.

What’s not normal he says, is making claims without evidence of nationwide voter fraud.

“It’s a little bit different than making broad unsubstantiated statements that entire states or entire methods of voting are just filled with fraud, when there is very little evidence to support those claims,” Jewett said.

He says, after studying elections for decades, he knows it would be incredibly difficult to pull off the kind of election rigging that President Trump is alleging.

“Small acts of fraud are certainly possible, but widespread acts that would have a big impact on the results in a race are very difficult, and, in fact, are almost nonexistent in the literature and in the history or investigative journalism and political scientists who have looked at these things," Jewett said.

He adds that, even with mail-in ballots, there are multiple safeguards to make sure they’re valid and counted.