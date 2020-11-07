ORLANDO, Fla. — Mayor Buddy Dyer is in self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who was exposed to a COVID-19 patient.

Dyer was expected to attend the graveside ceremony for Ocoee Massacre victim July Perry at Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando Saturday, but did not come.

The city of Orlando gave Spectrum News this statement from Mayor Dyer on Saturday:

"This past week, I found out I was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. While I had no symptoms, out of an abundance of caution, I got a rapid COVID test and received a negative result. "Knowing that it can sometimes take days to test positive, during this time, I have been self-quarantining and working to serve our city from home to limit my interactions with others and potentially unknowingly spread the virus. "I continue to feel well at the moment and exhibit no symptoms. "This an unfortunate reminder to all of us, that the virus is still very much active and spreading throughout our community. I want to continue to stress again that we all must continue to take the simple, but critical pandemic precautions to protect each other from the virus – including washing our hands regularly, wearing a mask diligently and keeping our distance from others as much as possible."

