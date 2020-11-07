ORLANDO, Fla. — A jubilant crowd of about 200 Joe Biden supporters gathered in downtown Orlando on Saturday afternoon, as they did in cities across the country, to celebrate reports that the former vice president had been projected to become the next president of the United States.

Revelers gather at Lake Eola Park to publicly celebrate Biden projected win



Groups marched from park to Orlando City Hall, heard from activists



About three hours after The Associated Press projected Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania – giving him enough electoral votes to surpass the threshold of 270 to win the presidency — supporters of Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris began to show up on the edge of Lake Eola, a popular downtown park that features swans and strollers — and celebrants.

Downtown Orlando is becoming festive. pic.twitter.com/H0PciTdNlN — Pete Reinwald, News 13 (@petereinwald) November 7, 2020

Holding signs, waving flags, whooping it up, and wearing masks, Biden supporters stood on the sidewalk along Rosalind Avenue, chanting “Biden!” and “No more Trump!” They made noise at passing motorists, who honked back — sometimes stopping in the middle of the moderately busy downtown street to take photos or chant along.

Sam Graper pulled up in a black pickup truck full of flags that touted rainbow colors and his choice for president. He stood in the back of the pickup and yelled, waving a mini American flag and firing up the crowd even more.

Chief beeper and fist-pumper Sam Graper says he’s the man behind #LOVEBidenHarris. pic.twitter.com/mGwrNKx7o1 — Pete Reinwald, News 13 (@petereinwald) November 7, 2020

“I am just your average Biden supporter, somebody who is looking for more equality, decency, and fairness,” Graper told Spectrum News 13.

Before you knew it, an upbeat Latino band showed up, adding diversity and celebration to the crowd.

The festivities happened as a group called Florida For All announced it would conduct a National Day of Action in celebration of Biden at sites throughout Florida, including Lake Eola. A group called Organize Florida also played a role here, directing Biden supporters on a celebratory march from Lake Eola Park to Orlando City Hall, where they would hear speeches from dignitaries.

A band of Biden celebrants just showed up in downtown Orlando. pic.twitter.com/2yhtuhmoo8 — Pete Reinwald, News 13 (@petereinwald) November 7, 2020

Chevalier Lovett, Organize Florida’s senior vice president and managing director, told crowd participants that it was a big day for a range of groups, including LGBTQ.

“And I don’t know about you all, but I’m really excited about having a sister in the White House,” Lovett said of Harris, who would be the first woman of color to become vice president.

Behind a group called Organize Florida, the Biden crowd in downtown Orlando is now taking its festivities near Lake Eola on a march to City Hall. pic.twitter.com/EdNeSLCX8g — Pete Reinwald, News 13 (@petereinwald) November 7, 2020

“This is also a celebration about accountability, because this is when the work begins,” Lovett told the crowd. “Now we need to hold our folks accountable. Biden sits in the White House because of us, and now it’s time for him to have to work for us.”