DURHAM, N.C. – Streets are shutting down in Durham, but it's not for protesters.

What You Need To Know "The Streetery" runs on Friday and Saturday nights from 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.



Downtown Durham shuts down multiple blocks to allow restaurants and businesses to use the street space to expand



"The Streetery" is running through December 19th

Every Friday and Saturday night, multiple streets are blocked off, allowing restaurants to expand.



Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas owner Shawn Stokes says every small business needs this.



"At this point, it's been absolutely critical for our survival because generally speaking, a lot of people just don't feel comfortable eating indoors right now," Stokes says.



Other restaurants like Mother & Sons Trattoria are trying to update their menu, space, and drinks to bring in more people.



"Everybody is here, we are all together, we are all getting through it," says Mary Barker, Mother & Sons general manager. "I think as long as everybody stays safe, and still goes by all the rules and regulations, it's completely safe to come out."



Right now, the expansion known as "The Streetery" is only set to run through December 19th. But, business owners hope it continues, so they can get more customers.



The Streetery shut down in early October because of a potential protest. Stokes says he is proud that the demonstrations have been peaceful and have allowed them to stay open.



"It makes me very proud of Durham in that, unlike a lot of other metropolitan areas that have seen a lot of violence, we have managed to make our voices be heard here in a peaceful way and I think that's the most effective way," he says.