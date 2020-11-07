AUSTIN, Texas — Spike Gillespie’s place is home to lots of animals and her own can-do attitude. When COVID-19 crashed her wedding business, she kept busy baking.

The ingredients are simple and sweet.

"Eggs, and love!" Gillespie said.

Add in the dry ingredients and you get scones. Lots of scones!

"It’s fun. You get to play with your food, " Gillespie said.

When COVID, hit Gillespie started making scones for her own pleasure. It reminded her of her trips to Europe.

"Some people think scones should be triangle. I’m a big fan of circular scones, like I got in England, " Gillespie said.

Eventually word got out about her fancy baked biscuits and Gillespie’s Scone Crone business was born.

"Its food for the people. They’re inexpensive to make. I like to say peasants can have them or

they’re fit for the queen, or whatever!" Gillespie said.

For her, making scones is also therapeutic.

"It’s healing for me. Its healing for the people. I call it mental health food, " Gillespie said.

She says working a mound of dough brings her to her happy place. When things get rough. Gillespie knows she can always return to the kitchen where there’s solace, and scones.

"When I was baking during quarantine, it was helping me connect to this extreme euphoric joy. Then there’s the other side: it also brings people joy."

And that’s what Gillespie's business is all about. And no matter how you slice it, there’s a scone and a smile for everyone.