SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 13,000 Utilities Inc. of Florida water customers in Seminole County and more than 11,000 sewer customers in the county could have to pay as much as $20 dollars more a month on their water bills starting next year.

According to Seminole County resident David Forthuber, his average water bill prior to 2016 was about $25 a month. His monthly water bill more than doubled to nearly $75 a month in 2017, he said.

The reason for the increases, according to Utilities Inc. of Florida, is it invested $25 million into the county to help with aging infrastructure from 2016 through 2019.

Utilities Inc. of Florida now seeks to add another 25% increase to Forthuber's bill each month next year.

“I’d like to see us prove there’s a reason for those rate increases, that it’s intelligent and makes sense to most of us as homeowners,” Seminole County resident and UIF customer Forthuber said. "Otherwise, I’d like to see it rolled back.”

Utilities Inc. of Florida asked the Florida Public Service Commission for that rate increase and said it’s because of a $28 million investment to update existing infrastructure.

Public Counsel for the State of Florida sees some holes to the utility's investment, including asking for a little more than 11 percent return on equity.

“That is absolutely ridiculous," Public Counsel for the State of Florida J.R. Kelly said loudly. "Especially in today’s society, where interest rates are at all-time lows — not to mention the aspects of COVID. And for a utility to ask for something like that is like slapping their customers in the face.”

Utilities Inc of Florida replied to a News 13 request for information with a statement that read: "Utilities, Inc. of Florida understands customers concerns about any rate increase. We know that times are challenging, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are offering payment arrangements and deferred payment plans to those customers who need some assistance. We are committed to investing in critical infrastructure so they are provided essential water and wastewater services. This rate case will allows us to continue to provide safe and reliable service with as few interruptions as possible. We look forward to working with our customers, the Florida Public Service Commission, and Office of Public Counsel through this rate case process.”

Homeowners like Forthuber said they are fine with contributing, as long as it is reasonable.

“We all have to contribute to some coverage of the cost, but it has to be reasonable," Forthuber said. "It has to be reasonable in a way that makes sense for all of us.”

Utilities Inc. of Florida did initiate an interim rate increase of about 3.5% in September. If the rate request is denied, monies collected would be refunded. A decision for this rate case is expected in spring 2021.