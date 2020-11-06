No alcoholic drinks before 11am on Sundays in Tampa, could soon be a rule of the past.

“It’s super outdated. I don’t know when that law came into place but I think it’s very very outdated,” said John Camisa, project manager at Datz restaurant.

Datz opens at 8:30 on Sundays, and Camisa says, with the law as is, they’re losing out on two and a half hours of revenue.

“I still feel like we get customers who come in before 11 and they’re shocked that’s still a law. They’re amazed that’s something they have to deal with,” said Camisa.

But now, a change may be on the way.

“I think right now we’re looking at ways to life up local, to lift up our businesses and lift our events, because people have had a tough time. And if we can accommodate having any type of economic activity coming with expanded hours, I think that’s a good thing,” said Tony Mulkey, superintendent of special events in Tampa.

Right now, alcoholic beverages can be purchased between 7am and 3am Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. through 3 a.m. on Sundays.

If passed, the hours would start at 7 a.m. on Sundays as well.

It’s a plea restaurants and liquor stores all across Tampa have been making for a while, according to Mulkey.

And when better to change it than ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, which is happening in Tampa this year!

“We’ve had a lot of requests over the year and Super Bowl is just another one of those requests. Super Bowl is on Sunday, people want to get the party started early, so we’re seeing what we can do to accommodate,” said Mulkey.

The ordinance passed the first reading at Thursday’s city council meeting, and will go for a second reading in December.

Lakeland and Sarasota had similar laws that were repealed in 2015, and St. Pete changed theirs in 2017.