ASHWAUBENON, Wis.— With a slight nod to each other, a pair of guests sitting outside at Hinterland Brewery and Restaurant toasted before taking sips from their beer glasses.

A typical summer day — in November.

A recent string of 60- and 70-degree days has been a welcome anomaly for businesses with outside seating and dining.

“There’s a little bit of a resurgence. I feel like our guests are much more comfortable sitting outside so the energy has been lightened a little bit,” said Emily Legener, assistant manager at Hinterland. ”It feels like there’s more energy in the air and activity. People are just really, really enjoying the opportunity to have fresh air surrounding them and friends and family around and still be able to social distance safely.”

The shot of nice weather comes in what has been an extremely challenging year for many businesses — especially in hospitality. But Hinterland and others are adapting and managing to make it work.

“We’re working with things like enhancing our takeout menu so now we have family-style takeout,” Legener said. “For instance today it’s chicken tikka masala for two. For $30 you can come in and get a big family-style platter of chicken tikka masala and take it home and eat it with your family at home if you aren’t comfortable dining-in yet. We’re trying to bring people in that maybe wouldn’t be here otherwise.”

For others, time is running out.

A recent report from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh indicated 8.8% of 422 responding businesses said they can likely only hold on another three months or less.

Another 43% said they expect to deal with the pandemic for at least the next year with 14% expecting the impact to stretch through 2022.

Barb LaMue of NEW North, Inc. — an economic development organization covering northeast Wisconsin — says there’s a wide range of experiences across the region and industries.

“We have some companies that are holding their own, they’re doing fine. We have some companies that have actually grown. They might be making a PPE product, or they’re in a supply chain that hasn’t been affected and they’re doing fine,” she said. “We do know, clearly, the industries that’s been hit the hardest are retail and hospitality.”

Legener said she’ll take the nice weather as long as possible, while also preparing for the future.

“I don’t know there will be a moment where we’re not dealing with COVID anymore,” she said. “Things are going to be different moving forward, and we've got to go with it.”