GRANVILLE, Ohio — Kelly Nash and Kimberly Robinson have an eye for architectural, industrial, and vintage items lost in time.

For the last year, they've run Sister Salvage & Soles on South Main Street in Granville, abut 30 miles northeast of Columbus.

Recently the sisters, who grew up in Wooster, decided to expand to a new location with a great history.

“And I was like, oh my gosh there's a rent sign up down there. So, we walked down and I was like we have to go check, we have to go check, so we did and they were really receptive. So it's sticking true to what we like, which is reusing, repurposing, and showing how it could be used another way,” said Kelly Nash.

From salvaged architecture, vintage clothing, antiques, even contemporary shoes, the sisters are encouraging folks to buy local and they're fortunate to find a successful model despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Robinson and Nash say one of the highlights of this endeavor is seeing multiple generations taking interest in vintage and specialty items.

“Really, we couldn't have done this unless people didn't continue to buy. I mean they come in and look, which we love that too. Love keep buying local, and its been great. And I think all the other shops can say the same thing in Granville,” said Robinson.

But the sisters, who worked as an elementary school teacher and a nurse, say they love spending time together either picking or running the business.

And they are inspired by the support from family and surrounding communities.

“You know what? She's my best friend, and there's no place I'd rather be then spend a day with her. Even when we have a day off we're on the phone five times. There's no place else besides my children, my husband where i'd rather be,” said Nash.

Sister Salvage & Soles is located at 401 South Main Street.

For more information check out their website: https://www.salvage-soles.com