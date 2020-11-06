BUFFALO, N.Y. — A small-business owner in Buffalo has turned her passion for home decor into a thriving, 2-year-old business.

Courtney Nelson-Benton created Elle James Decor after a decade-long career in higher education. She worked for schools around Buffalo until her lifelong hobby into a new company.

"Back in college, I used to just do the most with making sure the space was beautiful and homey, and you just felt very relaxed," she says. "Like it was a sanctuary when you got home."

Nelson-Benton got her LLC on Thursday, and she's opening a brick-and-mortar location on Hertel Avenue later this month. While she's running a business, she also wants her customers to feel great about where they live.

"If you look around your space, and you see something that really brings you happiness or makes you smile, that’s going to affect how you go about the rest of your day," she said.