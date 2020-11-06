ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Data from Orange County Public Schools shows that positive cases in schools there have continued to rise ever since many students returned to face-to-face learning last month.

The weekly new case count in classrooms grew from 68 new cases the first week students went back (October 11th-17th), to 89 new cases the week after, to then 114 last week.

And so far this week the district has seen 93, putting them on track for their biggest increase yet.

It is a cause for concern for both parents and teachers, including Orange County mother of two Staci York.

“Everybody’s just kind of like on edge, what’s gonna happen next?” she said.

York chose to send her boys back to the classroom when OCPS gave them the chance to switch in October.

SHe said distance learning was hurting her son Jayden’s progress.

He’s on the Autism spectrum and needs in-person services to succeed.

“He’s definitely flourished since he’s been back, grades shot up, becoming a lot more social again, thank goodness,” York said.

But since the return of thousands of students returned to classrooms, COVID-19 cases in OCPS have been steadily rising.

This has prompted more temporary shutdowns of whole grade levels or schools.

“It’s definitely like, nerve racking,” York said.

Orange County Classroom Teachers' Association President Wendy Doromal said teachers feel like the virus is starting to spread in schools.

“So they’re wondering, were they exposed? Should they go get a test?” Doromal said.

OCPS officials said Thursday that the increase in cases was to be expected after more than 16,000 students opted to return to campuses.

But they maintain that there’s no evidence of spread in the schools, saying that all cases come from community transmission.

All this confusion and concern puts parents like York in a tough position.

“I don’t know, I don’t really know the right answer because I know that virtual is not the way for my kids,” she said.

“We continue to follow our COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols in order to provide a healthy learning and working environment,” OCPS officials said in a statement.