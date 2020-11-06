FLORIDA — Puerto Ricans on the island voted for statehood but the latest results show it was close.

What You Need To Know 52% of Puerto Ricans voted for statehood



Proponents say statehood would help the island



Others would rather see an independent Puerto Rico

“We pay taxes, we pay Medicare, etc., etc.,” Edith Rojek said.

Rojek, 66, moved to the mainland from Puerto Rico in 1988. For decades, she’s hoped her island would become a state.

“My family, my parents, my parents of my parents believe in statehood,” she said.

She was happy to see the results of the U.S. territory’s latest statehood plebiscite vote. Unlike a referendum the government doesn’t have to act based on the final decision.

“I voted against statehood,” Joanna Cifredo said.

Almost 1,200 miles away, in Puerto Rico, Joanna Cifredo, 33, feels the complete opposite. Her dream is for an independent Puerto Rico.

“I don’t think statehood would be good for Puerto Rico in the long run,” Cifredo said.

The Yes vote won by about 52%.

“There’s never an overwhelming support that wanted to join like Alaska or Hawaii,” Puerto Rico Research Director Fernando Rivera said.

He said the reason for that is the island’s political parties. What happens next is up to Congress but Rivera doesn’t think statehood is likely for Puerto Rico any time soon.

“We still have to wait to see what’s going to happen out here but it doesn’t look likely if the Senate holds for the Republican majority,” Rivera said. “Sen. McConnell publicly said he doesn’t support statehood right now for Puerto Rico.”

For now, Cifredo believes the federal government can help Puerto Rico without the need for statehood.

“Parity funding along with other states that is not controversial, that can be done now,” Cifredo said.

Rojek said statehood will help give Puerto Rico a voice.

“If the statehood comes, we will be able to vote for the president of the United States, why not?” Rojek said.

Only 51% of eligible voters actually took part in this election, a smaller number than four years ago.