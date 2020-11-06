ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Board of Canvassers is meeting Friday to reconcile ballots, the next step in the process of determining official elections results.

What You Need To Know The Orange County Board of Canvassers is reconciling ballots Friday



The unofficial results will be sent to the state



The deadline for Florida's Department of State is noon Saturday



Overseas military ballots can be accepted through next Friday

Board members will make sure everything matches up, and add in any additional mail-in and provisional ballots. Voters had until Thursday evening to cure signature issues on mail-in ballots and prove their eligibility for provisional ballots.

After the ballots area reconciled, the county’s first unofficial ballot results get sent to the department of state. The deadline for every county is noon Saturday.

Counties are still waiting on overseas military ballots, which can be accepted through next Friday as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

President Donald Trump won Florida by several hundred thousand votes, so any cured ballots statewide wouldn’t change his victory in the state, but they could make a difference in any close local elections.