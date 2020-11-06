ORLANDO, Fla. — Data from Orange County Public Schools shows that positive cases continue to rise since thousands of families recently switched to the face-to-face learning option.

What You Need To Know OCPS medical advisory committee sent letter to Florida Education Commissioner



Board wants virtual school platform to remain through the school year



District maintains cases in schools he result of community transmission, not outbreaks





That's why Orange County School Board's Medical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 drafted a letter this week to Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, with the executive order on distance learning expiring in December.

"We believe that having a virtual school platform for the entire 2020-2021 academic year is a medical necessity for many of our students, especially who have underlying medical conditions," a portion of the letter reads.

The data shows cases in students, employees and visitors going up since mid-October, when more than 16,000 students opted to return face-to-face.

Since Monday of this week, there are about 109 new cases.

Of the over 750 cases in the district, 479 are students. That’s out of the 85,000 students currently in face-to-face learning.

"I think the reason it's small is that they're doing a really good job in Orange County with precautions in schools, especially with mandating masks," Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Michael Muszynski said. He's part of the Orange County School Board's Medical Advisory Committee on COVID-19.

The district maintains there's no evidence of spread in schools, and cases are from community transmission.

Dr. Muszynski said parents are in a good position to decide what's best for their child, not the state.

He also said that while the recent rise in district cases is low in relation to the amount of students doing face-to-face learning, it's not something to overlook.

"It's a warning that things are going badly out there in the community and they're only going to get worse, and if we let up our guard, things are going to get bad in the schools as well," he said.

Dr. Muszynski is stressing this is the time to be more vigilant with mask wearing and social distancing.