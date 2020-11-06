GREEN BAY, Wis.— The Green Bay Packers continue to encourage Wisconsinites to wear masks during the pandemic.

The team took another step Thursday morning by installing face masks on the iconic statues of legendary coach Vince Lombardi, and franchise co-founder Curly Lambeau.

“We thought putting masks on our iconic statues of Vince and Curly would help send that message,” says Aaron Popkey, Packers Director of Public Affairs.

The team has yet to allow fans inside the stadium this year over fears of contributing to the spread of COVID-19.

“The Packers are like many other businesses in the community that rely upon visitors and people taking in your attractions,” says Popkey.

Kristine Hall says so does the business she manages. She’s General Manager of Hyatt Regency Green Bay and KI Convention Center. Hall says the mask message is vital to the recovery of the region’s economy.

“It’s very important from the standpoint of our business moving forward and our economy getting back on track,” Hall says.

She says her businesses have suffered massive losses this year with most of the annual events canceled at the convention center. That has had a direct impact on the hotel. Hall says when business doesn’t come in, it impacts all workers.

“We’re talking about everyone’s livelihood right now,” Hall says.

Brad Toll of the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau says the surge in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is keeping tourists far away.

“To be leading the pack in a lot of those numbers is not good for tourism,” Toll says. “We’re hearing from people all over the country that they’d love to come and visit but they’re wary about visiting our state if it’s crazy.”

Toll believes masks can make the difference if only more people would wear them.

“Even if you’re not doing it for health reasons - which I can’t imagine why you wouldn’t - put it on so we can start having fun again,” says Toll.