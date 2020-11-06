ORLANDO, Fla. — Spectrum News' Caitlin Wilson found a unique way to break the pristine setting of a peaceful Florida lake.

Check out Jetsurf Orlando!

1. JetSurf Academy Orlando is a water sports business with unique opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors! They're known for the JetSurf Boards that are 45 pound motorized surf boards that you can take lessons with or rent out for the day.

2. There is a course on the property on the water that allows visitors to test their skills after getting proper training from the seasoned instructors.

3. You can also rent a number of other water sport activities there like kayaks and in addition they do have camping available if you want to make a weekend out of the adventure!

4. They ask that you call ahead and reserve a time as they book up quickly.

5. For more information check out their website, https://jetsurforlando.com/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=search&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIlvaghc_s7AIV04NaBR336QwtEAAYASAAEgLy1PD_BwE