Dancescapes studio in Johnson City has been the heartbeat for passionate dancers for decades.

Nikki Monico owns the studio and admits it's been a tough year doing what she loves.

"It's been quite a challenge but the important thing was to get back in here with the kids and offer what they love to do most. They were devastated when they couldn't dance, it's like a second home to most of them," said Monico.

That second home has opened up with some limitations. Kids are spaced out six feet apart and have to wear masks, but can still enjoy dancing in-person.

"Coming here is just a little bit of normalcy for them. It keeps them happy and energized and hopeful that things will return the way that they need to eventually," said Monico.

But not everyone feels safe meeting in-person just yet. Julia and Natalie Maher have been doing classes from home - mainly because Julia has asthma, so staying home is the safer option right now.

But it does sting not to see familiar faces.

"It's been pretty tough because, I mean, I'm used to seeing them like four to five times a week, and going to not seeing them at all is kind of hard," said Julia Maher.

Monico takes time to teach students over Zoom.

For these sisters, it's an opportunity to stay connected to what they love, even if it's through a screen.

"It kind of gives me a space to be able to have fun and be myself," said Natalie Maher.

That's the beauty about dancing. Monico reminds her students that, whether they're at home or in class , they can always dance.

"Sometimes you just need to turn the music on and let loose, even if you're happy, sad, whatever's going on. It just makes you feel good when you have the music on," said Monico.