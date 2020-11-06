SANFORD, Fla. — Just the simple question of “how are you doing” is a loaded one for bartender Brianna Ballinger.

“I’m frustrated," said Ballinger, who tends bar at the Manikins Lounge in Sanford. "I am frustrated with everything going on.”

What You Need To Know State Legislature to form a committee to deal with the pandemic



Committee not expected to meet before January Legislative Session



Nearly 17,000 COVID-19 related deaths in Florida

The pandemic has hit her hard. She lost months of income after the state forced bars to close. She is behind on bills, still hasn’t seen a dime from unemployment, and sacrificed working hours to be at home with her 7-year-old son.

“I had to physically stay home with him to homeschool him," Ballinger explained. "We are trying to figure out, OK, how do we pay our bills, how do we buy groceries?"

I spoke to @CarlosGSmith & @TomLeekforFL about the Pandemic and Public Emergencies Committee that will meet in January. People in Florida like Brianna hope the two parties can come together to help people soon. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/bMlMBES73H — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) November 6, 2020

State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, says the state should have addressed COVID-19-related issues months ago, and Gov. Ron DeSantis should have developed a better business plan.

“My head is spinning, and it has been for months and months and months," Guillermo Smith said. "He is a small government guy who would mandate that these businesses close and give them nothing!”

State Democrats had pushed for a special session earlier in the year, but could not convince the Republican-majority State Legislature or the governor.

State Rep. Tom Leek is open to ideas, but with some limitations.

“We are not fans of bailouts where we are just giving money away," said Leek, a Republican from Ormond Beach. "I do think there is a smart way to use the money that has been allotted to us, to bridge the gap back to their usual normal success.”

For Brianna, she just wants a chance to get caught up.

“Bills," the frustrated bartender said. "I’m not asking for free money here and there, but some type of program that allows relief for those bills you can get caught up on.”

Pressure is now on the state legislature's new Pandemic and Public Emergencies Committee to help solve answers to questions and concerns, that some felt went unaddressed during the pandemic. @CarlosGSmith @TomLeekforFL @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/uTiNI4PVOh — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) November 6, 2020

Smith is hoping, like Ballinger, that by the time the committee can get a plan together it won’t be too late.​

As of now there is no timeline or list of items to discuss when the legislature meets in January. According to the lawmakers, they will gather information first.