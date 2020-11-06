APPLETON, Wis.— An axe throwing business recently opened its doors in Appleton. Starting a customer-facing business during a pandemic may raise a few eyebrows, but while Appleton Axe owner Kyle Van Abel admits there is risk involved, he also sees upside in the long term.

“This seems like a great fit and I know a lot of people love it. We can just do a different blend on it right now to kind of get through it. I think we’ll do fine. We’ll do all right getting through COVID and then we can really get much splashier after that,” said Van Abel.

Only half of the throwing lanes are open at this point. Those are running on staggered start times to help distance groups. Half of the lanes filled also means only half of the originally planned staff is hired. Appleton Axe had a soft opening with little publicity and still, people showed up, wanting to throw an axe.

“We’re hungry and we’re excited about axe throwing and we know a lot of people are and to be honest, a lot of people haven’t done it yet,” said Van Abel.

Van Abel says while axe throwing seems like a novelty, many customers return for more. There is something about hurling a metal axe twelve feet in the air and hearing a loud thud as the blade digs into a wooden target. If stress from COVID-19 or the ongoing elections weighs you down, this may be one way to work it out.

“It’s an axe, into a chunk of wood. It’s kind of primitive and very gratifying,” said Van Abel.

Novices are welcome and the staff gives safety tips and a quick lesson.

“We’re always monitoring them. If we hear a lot of clinking and clanging, we’ll go over there and, hey you got a minute? We can throw them in the opposite lane and get them to practice,” said Van Abel.

The throwing motion itself isn’t too complicated. Once properly calibrated, sticking the axe isn’t too hard.

“It becomes a precision game at that point so it’s really about perfecting the craft and it’s a lot of fun,” said Van Abel.

