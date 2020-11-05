ORLANDO, Fla. — In a move that Harold and Kumar would approve of, White Castle announced Thursday it would soon be breaking ground on a new, extremely large location in Orlando.

At 4,567 square feet, the Orlando Castle would be the largest free-standing White Castle location in the world, the company said in a news release.

"This newest castle will sport the iconic tower in a sleek, modern industrial-style architectural design," White Castle said in the release.

The new White Castle will be built as part of the $1 billion O-Town West mixed-use development at the intersection of Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Parkway.

The restaurant will include two drive-through lanes and is expected to create 120 new jobs, the company's release said.

The ground breaking will take place between 10-11 a.m. on November 19.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in 2021.