CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater man has been arrested after being accused of making online threats to kill President Trump supporters, prominent Republican politicians and his neighbor, according to police.

Richard Szala, 61, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

According to Clearwater police, at 3:17 a.m. on Wednesday the Florida Fusion Center received information from the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center that Szala left threatening comments on YouTube videos.

Police said Szala threatened to kill Trump supporters, his neighbor, Senators Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, Rand Paul, Gov. Ron DeSantis along with Representatives Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan.

Investigators said they traced the IP address to Szala's Clearwater home located at 337 Elizabeth Avenue. The FBI, Secret Service, and FDLE helped Clearwater police arrest Szala.

Detectives said Szala confessed to making the threats. He also agreed to give up his computer, phone and guns.

Szala was released from the Pinellas Jail on Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.

According to authorities, Szala was charged in Illinois with harassment by phone in 1989.

