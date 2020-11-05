ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Following the killings of 3-year-old and 14-year-old boys in the Pine Hills Community over last few months, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has launched a Citizens Safety Task Force aimed at reducing violence in the county.

What You Need To Know Orange County Citizens Safety Task Force will hold its first meeting at 1:30 p.m., November 6



The killings of a 3 year old and 14 year old in Pine Hills helped precipitate the formation of the task force



Related: FBI Joins the Fight Against Gang Violence in Orange County

The group's first meeting will be Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the Barnett Park gym.

Mary Lightsey who lives in the Pine Hills community said she heard gunshots during the September 22 shooting on Drexel Avenue that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy.

“Hearing about the 3 year old, people, its like these young people, I don't know what it is, they don't think,” said Lightsey

Investigators believe it stemmed from gang retaliation, and say that the 438 and Army gangs are at war.

Also in September, ​a 14-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting.

“As long as its not their life, they don't care," Lightsey said. "That's how I feel."

Lightsey, who has lived in the Pine Hills community for more than 30 years, said that crime in the area has recently gotten worse.

“Latel, its been terrible," she said.

After the recent violence, Demings formed a task force composed of faith leaders, gun violence survivors, and law enforcement. The task force's goal is to find solutions to reduce the violence.

“I would like to see it stop," Lightsey said. "I would like to be able to sit in my yard and think that nobody is going want to do a drive-by shooting or anything.”

Right now Lightsey is a caregiver to several young children.

“They want to be out, but I don't like them out being out in the street because I said I don't know what's going to happen,“ she said.

Lightsey is hoping the task force can find ways to try to keep the guns out of the hands of those committing these crimes.

“They just let the gun do the talking," she said.

She believes an increased law enforcement presence would help.

“They need someone to be in the area at all times, especially a bad area,” Lightsey said.

The meeting is open to the public, those attending will need to wear at a mask.