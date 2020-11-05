ROCK HILL, S.C. — As businesses continue to recover from the coronavirus lockdown, one Charlotte-area barber is hitting the road with his clippers.

Instead of having clients come to him, Ja’Derrio White brings the clippers to them with his mobile barber shop called "Mr. Pull Up".

White says from senior citizens, to disabled individuals, and even single moms, his business makes the cut for them all.

Even though the pandemic has made things a bit more interesting, as things slowly opened back up White says the versatility of his business has made it easier than ever to reach his clients.

“You know when they get in my chair they may be having a bad day, but when they get out they feel good about themselves," White says. "I mean, we talk about what’s been happening, and you know, it’s just, that’s what I enjoy, making other people happy and look good.”

White says he hopes to start a nonprofit in the next year as business continues to be able to give back to those in need of a trim, as well as continue his outreach in the greater Charlotte area.

For more informatio, click here.