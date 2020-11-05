ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — President Donald Trump was able to receive enough of the Hispanic vote in Florida to win the Sunshine State.

The Trump campaign’s groundwork in Hispanic communities is partly responsible for the outcome, Republican political analyst Eddie Fernandez said

What You Need To Know Cuban voters cut into the advantage Joe Biden had with Puerto Ricans



Message that Biden had socialist policies worked with Cubans, AP survey shows



Native South Americans don't want Biden to be swayed by left wing of party

“There was a listening tour in the Hispanic community that expands years,” Fernandez said.

AP Vote Cast, an expansive exit poll survey of voters in Florida conducted by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago for the Associated Press showed Cubans overwhelmingly voted for Trump, which cut into former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead among Puerto Ricans along the I-4 Corridor. Voters with ties to South America were split and included many people who came to the United States from Venezuela.

Those voters were concerned with the Trump campaign’s message that Biden is a socialist or would be heavily influenced by the far-left leaning sector of the Democratic Party.

“This conversation would be very different the day after the election if he stayed his course and stayed as a centrist, but he moved to the left to appease his own party,” Fernandez said.​