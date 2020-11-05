BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County residents are concerned about their property tax increase following the millage rate increase that was voted for on election night.

Annette Alonzo is a single mother who resides in Hernando County, and on a tight budget after losing her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She told Spectrum Bay News 9 the change is making her worry for what’s to come.

“I’m not against the teachers and the schools getting the money they deserve,” Alonzo said, “My problem is since I moved here, my taxes and my mortgage has doubled in four years time.”

It’s going to increase again monthly by just over $12 a month.

Sue Stoops with the Political Action Committee said she can relate to being on a fixed income, but the increase has an even bigger return.

“Mainly it will help us keep our good teachers in Hernando County,” Stoops said. “We have to get our salaries up so that we can first of all attract them and once we get them we want to be able to keep them in Hernando County.”

Of the $11 million needed to be raised, 50 percent will go towards teacher pay raises, the other will be distributed between safety, technology and student advancement. While Alonzo is in favor of it all, she added at the end of the day, it comes down to being able to pay her bills on a fixed income.

“They just gave us an increase in 2019 of 14 percent in taxes,” She added.

The 14 percent increase that property owners like Alonzo saw last year was due budget issues with the county. This is completely different, all the funds collected will go back to hernando co schools.

“Superintendent is determined and dedicated to making it easy to understand for all tax payers,” said Stoops.

Although passed on Election Day, property owners won’t see an increase until they receive their 2021 tax bill.

Homeowners can see an increase of up to $12.50 a month every month for the next four years.