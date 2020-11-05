GASTONIA, N.C. — If you are looking to let out your frustrations about this year’s election, we found a perfect place for you.

HangTime Golf in Gastonia currently has two large murals of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on their golf range.

Golfers can come out and swing a couple of golf balls at either of the presidential candidates.

The business put a call out for artists back in August and ended up selecting Noah Hartley for the job.

"HangTime Golf posted this thing on Facebook, and they just said they're looking for an artist," he said. "They didn't give any project details. They were just trying to reach out to the people that follow them. They said, 'get them to contact us', and that's what I did."

Hartley says he usually doesn’t do murals or political pieces, but once the owners told him what it was designed for, he knew it would be something fun for the community.

“I see a lot of animosity, which is very unfortunate, but I wanted this to be an opportunity to make things a little more lighthearted and people to be able to look at a very serious situation in maybe sort of a more lighter approach to it,” Hartley said.

Hartley says there has been some vandalism, but so far both murals are still standing.

HangTime Golf plans to keep both murals up for golfers to swing at until Inauguration Day, which is in late January of next year.