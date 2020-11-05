ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Amendment 2 passed Tuesday night and will cause the minimum wage to increase from $8.56 to $15 an hour by 2026.

Joseph George, an employee at the Orlando International Airport who makes minimum wage as a wheel chair attendant, said he is thrilled.

“We will continue to celebrate,” he said.

George said living on minimum wage is tough right now.

“When you have kids getting married, you have kids going to going to college, and you want at least be there for them, financially, but when you make low wages and you have medical debt, it’s kind of hard,” he said.

He says he worked hard with others to fight for the $15 minimum wage. The amendment will increase the minimum wage to $10 dollars in September of 2021, and increases a dollar each year until 2026 when it reaches $15.

George said the increases will really help him out.

“I need to make a decent living, and once I do that I can help out the economy,” he said.

But some business owners say it will hit their bottom line.

“Eventually it was going to happen, now people need to know we are going to have to adjust to that and they have be willing to pay that price that everything is going to go up.” said Thomas Ward, owner of Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa.

Ward has owned his business for 10 years and has 20 employees.

“I think we needed more time to do it especially during a pandemic, and what’s going on right now, makes it tough for restaurant business,” he said.